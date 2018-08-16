Newport News man tased while attempting to flush marijuana down toilet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is in custody after a Newport News Police bike patrol ended in arrest.

Police were patrolling in the area of the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road when they attempted to speak with two individuals on an apartment’s shared porch. While the police were speaking with the citizens, a male exited an apartment with a large bag of marijuana hanging out of his pants pocket, according to police.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Lamon Scott, was advised he was being detained. He then jumped up and ran back into the apartment, attempting to shut the door on the officers.

The officers were able to enter the residence and a physical struggle ensued as Scott was told again that he was being detained.

The struggle proceeded into the kitchen and officers pulled him away back into the living room. Scott then managed to start flushing marijuana down the toilet, according to police.

Another officer arrived on scene and Scott was tased due to the continuing struggle.

Scott was placed into custody and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as a small juvenile was also present in the apartment.