NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailor Kevin Ortiz has been charged with four specifications of sexual assault of a child.

Ortiz is accused of sexually abusing a child in an incident that occurred last year at Langley Air Force Base, according to court documents.

Oriz is stationed at Arleigh Burke-class Bulkeley, which is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

