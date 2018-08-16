× First Warning Forecast: Triple Digit Heat Index

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another hot day this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the upper 80s low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Edenton is our hot spot this afternoon with an actual temperature at 90 and a heat index value of 100. Most of us will top off in the low 90s and we are tracking a 20% chance of showers. Most of the rain will stay in northeastern North Carolina an we’re already starting to see a few fire up near Manteo and Rodanthe with heavy downpours and some lightning mixed in. We will dry out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.

Expect more heat and humidity to end the work week. Highs will warm into the low and mid 90s on Friday, almost 10 degrees above normal. With more humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day with a chance for scattered showers/storms by late Friday afternoon to evening.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking a 50% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday so it will not be a complete washout. It will still be humid but highs will slip into the upper 80s this weekend.

The rain will continue into next week with a 40% chance of showers Monday, 30% chance for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 16th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Cumberland Co – Hail 0.75-1.00″

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

2007 Thunderstorms: Wind damage across Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Louisa

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Ernesto continues moving into the northern Atlantic. Ernesto is centered about 605 miles SE of the Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving NNE at 13 mph. A significantly faster northeastward motion is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Ernesto is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday, and merge with a frontal zone near Ireland and the United Kingdom on Saturday.

5:00 AM AST Thu Aug 16

Location: 40.8°N 44.1°W

Moving: NNE at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

We are also watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 750 miles ESE of the Windward Islands. Gradual development of this system is possible over the next 2 to 3 days while it moves WNW at 15 to 20 mph toward the Windward Islands. After that time, unfavorable environmental conditions should limit the chances for additional development when the system moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

