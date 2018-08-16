× First Warning Forecast: Even more heat and humidity to end the work week

An area of high pressure will keep us hot and humid through Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Hotter and more humid to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 90s. It will actually feel like the triple digits with the humidity. Make sure you take the proper precautions if you are to be outside. We are keeping a slight 25 percent chance for for a shower or storm in the afternoon.

Better chances for showers and storms for the weekend. A cold front will stall over the area keeping us unsettled into next week. The entire weekend won’t be a complete washout. We are giving it a 50/50 shot for both days, so there will be windows of dry weather. It won’t be as steamy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and mid 80s on Sunday.

More wet weather to start the work week. Highs in the mid 80s with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Rain chances will go down to 30 percent Tuesday through Thursday. Keep that rain gear handy!

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. An afternoon shower or storm possible (25%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (25%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ernesto becomes a tropical storm while heading toward cooler waters. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 18 mph. A faster northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Although Ernesto is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone tonight or early Friday, some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. Little change is expected late Friday through Saturday before the post-tropical cyclone merges with a frontal zone near Ireland and the United Kingdom.

5:00 PM AST Thu Aug 16

Location: 43.0°N 41.0°W

Moving: NE at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Some development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph toward the Windward Islands. By late Saturday, unfavorable environmental conditions should limit the chances for additional development while the system moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday and Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low: (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low: (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.