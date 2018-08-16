Currituck County monitoring mosquito population

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. – The Currituck County Government is keeping its eyes on the mosquito population throughout the county with the help of two separate organizations, according to a Facebook post made Thursday.

The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) and Vector Disease Control have been monitoring separate mosquito traps in the county. Both agencies have found low numbers of mosquitoes in the traps and do not recommend spraying for mosquitoes at this time.

However, ARHS is offering mosquito briquettes, which are placed in standing water and release a compound that kills mosquito larvae, for citizens to pick up at the Currituck Health Department. According to ARHS, the briquettes are not only more effective than spraying, they are safer for use around pets and harmless to the environment.

Anyone interested in picking up a briquette can visit the Health Department at 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, NC 27929.