Commission approves zoning changes for medical marijuana dispensary in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – In a unanimous decision Thursday, the City of Hampton’s Planning Commission approved to change the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for the production of cannabis oil in one of six zoning districts in the city.

The vote came after the commission agreed to add the definition of “pharmaceutical processor” to the ordinance and came on the recommendation of city staff.

Earlier this year, state law was changed to create five districts in the Commonwealth where marijuana could be grown inside, processed and dispensed to local medical patients with a prescription.

City council members identified Hampton as a possible location in a June meeting, and locally-based startup company Rx Native Pharmaceuticals hopes to open up a dispensary to create jobs in the area. A spokesperson for the company spoke at Thursday’s meeting in favor of the zoning changes.

The vote still has to be approved by the Hampton City Council.

