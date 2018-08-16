Chesapeake woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy, prostitution charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, tampering with a witness and promoting the prostitution of several adult woman and two minor girls.

According to court documents, Randi Brooke Creef, 22, worked with several co-conspirators in Virginia and California to receive and distribute parcels of methamphetamine throughout Hampton Roads. She also helped the conspiracy in its efforts to prostitute several women, including two minor girls, out of hotel rooms in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Creef rented hotel rooms, provided narcotics, collected proceeds from the commercial sex acts and helped as otherwise needed.

She sent the proceeds of her meth dealing and the women’s commercial sex acts to a co-conspirator in California.

After she was indicted, Creef began a campaign using her social media accounts to threaten and harass an individual she believed to be a witness against her in an effort to dissuade that individual from cooperating with law enforcement.

Creef pleaded guilty to conpiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote prostitution and witness tampering. She faces a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison when she is sentenced on December 11.