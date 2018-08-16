Chesapeake Bay Stewardship course to be offered in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Registration is now open for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s fall stewardship course, offered for the first time in Newport News.

The course, known as Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards or VoiCeS, provides in-depth classroom and field sessions on regional environmental issues, and aims to teach attendees about the ecological and environmental role the Bay plays in the region.

Topics will include the history, ecology and wildlife of the Bay; urban and rural solutions to pollution; local restoration projects; fisheries updates; and citizen action and advocacy.

Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from September 12 through October 17 at the Mariner’s Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Six classes in total will be offered, and will feature sessions taught by experts from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other organizations.

Following the course, participants will be asked to perform a minimum 40 hours of Bay-related volunteer service. Successful graduates will receive CBF’s designation as a “Chesapeake Steward.”

A $25 fee per individual or $40 fee per couple will cover the cost of materials and field trips.

To register, visit CBF’s website here.