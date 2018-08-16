August 16th is National Roller Coaster day!

WILLIAMSBURG Va,- Today is National Roller Coaster Day, a sacred day for all coaster enthusiasts.

Here are some facts about the Griffon roller coasters at Busch Gardens Williamsburg:

Griffon is one of the world’s tallest and the first floor-less dive coasters

The park’s steel marvel plunges thrill-seekers 205 feet at 75 miles per hour

Named for mythical beast that is part eagle and part lion

It’s located in France village and opened in 2007. Slow ascent up lift hill Approach first drop: Car is suspended for four seconds before dropping Initial dive is a whopping 205 feet, 90 degrees straight down Second drop is 130 feet Water feature at the end



The Griffon coaster tour is one way to experience the ride.

Guests can go in the maintenance area and see one of the coaster cars up close, and they can ride all the way up here to the top and walk around. It’s a must-do for any coaster fanatic.

