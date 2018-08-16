Allen Iverson donates basketball court to local Boys & Girls Club

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Basketball Hall of Famer and Hampton native, Allen Iverson, has partnered with Reebok to donate a new basketball court to a local Boys & Girls Club.

The court was donated to the Greater Hampton Roads Unit club located at 629 Hampton Ave in Newport News.

A ceremony will take place at the club tomorrow at 10 a.m.

In addition to the court, Reebok is donating 150 backpacks and pairs of shoes to help the kids get ready to go back to school.

After the ceremony, kids can enjoy a day of games and fun alongside Iverson.