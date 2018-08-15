ZZ Top, Goo Goo Dolls to headline American Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – ZZ Top and the Goo Goo Dolls will headline the Chartway Federal Credit Union 25th annual American Music Festival on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Ziggy Marley and SOJA are also featured performers for the festival that runs from Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 2.

The festival, presented by Cruzan Rum, will celebrate its Silver Anniversary by welcoming back two of the show’s most memorable acts in ZZ and Goo.

ZZ Top headlined on the 5th Street Stage in 2011, while the Goo Goo Dolls performed in 2003.

Here are the three-day headliners:

Friday, August 31: Ziggy Marley

Saturday, September 1: Goo Goo Dolls

Sunday, September 2: ZZ Top

Tickets for each show are $20 advance, $25 day of show. Three-day passes are $40. All tickets can be purchased here.

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.