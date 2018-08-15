York-Poquoson deputy stops man from jumping off Williamsburg overpass

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Even just a show of compassion can save someone’s life.

York-Poquoson Deputy James Robinson saved a man from possibly jumping off an overpass near Route 60 in Williamsburg Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office posted a bodycam video of the encounter on the department’s Facebook page, praising the officer for his heroic efforts.

When the sheriff’s office received a call about a man in crisis sitting on the ledge of the overpass, Deputy Robinson tried to bond with the man to get him to come down.

After about three minutes of Deputy Robinson repeatedly asking the man if he was OK, he saw the opportunity to take action and didn’t hesitate. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Robinson’s quick thinking of distracting the man gave him enough time to get the man off the ledge safely.

Medics arrived at the scene, treated the man and took him to a local hospital.

“Deputy Robinson showed the utmost compassion for the man and reassured him that he still has a lot to live for,” the YPSO said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man and his family.”