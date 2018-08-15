William and Mary Police release lip sync video ahead of school year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Ahead of the upcoming school year, the William and Mary Police hope the college’s students are “holding out for” a safe school year.

The department released its take on Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” as part of the great lip sync challenge of 2018, with a video featuring locations all over campus – and a couple studying students getting a head start on their classes.

At the end of the video, the department challenged the Old Dominion Police Department to take on the lip sync challenge as well. Their recent entry is the latest in a long list of local police departments that strutted their stuff, including Norfolk Police Department’s viral take on “Uptown Funk” and the Hampton Police Department’s version of “Good Vibrations” that earned them a nod from Mark Wahlberg.

Orientation for the college’s fall semester begins August 24, and undergraduate classes begin August 29.