× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity making a comeback

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat and humidity building in… Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like the low to mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds in the mix this afternoon. Rain chances will be slim with the highest chance for the southern Outer Banks.

Expect more heat and humidity for the end of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s on Thursday and into the mid 90s on Friday. With more humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to 100+. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday with another slim chance for a shower. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with a chance for scattered showers/storms by late Friday afternoon to evening.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. It will still be humid but highs will slip into the upper 80s this weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co, NC

Tropical Update

Subtropical Depression Five forms over the central Atlantic. This system is centered about 1015 miles west of the Azores and moving north at 5 mph. This general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected today. A faster NE motion is forecast to occur on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the subtropical depression is expected to become a subtropical storm later today.

5:00 AM AST Wed Aug 15

Location: 37.6°N 45.6°W

Moving: N at 5 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.