Virginia State Police issue Endangered Missing Child Alert for Chilhowie teen

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert Wednesday for a missing teenage girl.

15-year-old Paige Meckenzie Allen was last seen at 124 Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Virginia, Wednesday. She is believed to be in danger.

Allen is described as a white female who is 5’3″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair. Authorities have not given a description of what the teen was last wearing.

State Police have specifically said this is not an AMBER Alert.

Anyone who has seen Allen is asked to call the Chilhowie Police Department at (276) 646-3232 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-VACHILD (1-800-822-4453).

