VDOT adjusts timing on Route 17 traffic signals due to congestion

The timing on three traffic signals on Route 17, south of the James River Bridge, was adjusted to assist with congestion in the area.

According to VDOT, the timing was set for as long as it could be, with a 200-second cycle time. The three traffic signals stayed green for 106 seconds, then red for 94 seconds.

Citizens living in the area have informed Virginia House of Delegates member Emily Brewer that they feel the change is positive.

VDOT will continue monitoring the signals to see if additional adjustments need to be made.