Suffolk Police arrest suspect in carjacking

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have made an arrest following a carjacking that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, the owner of the car had been at a residence in the 100 block of Saint James Avenue at approximately 8:08 p.m. with several individuals. Following a verbal altercation, she was physically assaulted and forcefully removed from her vehicle when she attempted to leave the residence.

The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, was then taken without her consent, and several of the involved individuals left the scene in the car.

The vehicle was found early August 15.

Following their investigation, Suffolk Police arrested 32-year-old Mycael Leon Parker on charges including carjacking and simple assault and battery.