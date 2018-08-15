Reptile fun from the Virginia Zoo on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - Magnum the boa and Boris the skink join us from the Virginia Zoo along with animal coordinators to tell us all about these amazing creatures. We also learn about some local events to help endangered animals around the world. For more information visit virginiazoo.org/events.