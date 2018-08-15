Pregnant woman, 2 daughters reported missing in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find a missing Colorado woman and her two children Wednesday.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her 3- and 4-year-old daughters, were last seen on Monday. Watts is 15 weeks pregnant, police said.

Police released very little information, only saying that no vehicle has been associated with the disappearance.

A majority of the Frederick Police Department is working to find Watts and her daughters, Bellaa and Celeste "Cece," according to KDVR.

Watts is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

On Wednesday morning, the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were brought in to assist with the investigation. Police have not said if they suspect foul play and didn't specify where Watts and her daughters were last seen.

A close friend told investigators she dropped off Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday on the way back from a work trip. She said she saw her go inside. The friend said they were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn't answer her phone.

“I called her and texted her several times," Watts' friend said. "I knew she had a doctor's appointment that morning because she’s pregnant. She didn’t show up for it … and I was even more concerned."

Watts' friend told KDVR she called police on Monday and walked through the house with officers as they did a welfare check. She said Watts' purse, keys and phone were found inside.

"I don’t know where she’s at. This is completely unlike her," the friend said.

Police confirm the behavior is out of character and that's why they're concerned. They searched the neighborhood with K-9s and officers most of the day.

“My heart is racing a mile a minute," husband Chris Watts said.

“It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is. She said she was going to a friend's house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague."

Chris Watts said he's hopeful his two girls and his wife are OK.

Frederick is in Weld County, about 15 miles southeast of Longmont.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-652-4222 or email.