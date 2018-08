WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in Williamsburg are looking for a woman who allegedly used fake checks at banks in the city.

The Williamsburg Police Department sent out a photo of a woman using the alleged fake checks at a local bank.

Police said the woman has been using the checks at banks since June 25.

Police added that if you know the identity of this female, to please contact the Peninsula Crime-Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.