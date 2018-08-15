Juvenile arrested after stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A juvenile was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, there was a verbal dispute between two men, one adult and one juvenile, in a private residence in the 600 block of Baker Road.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and the juvenile reportedly stabbed the adult. During the altercation, both men suffered knife-related injuries.

The juvenile fled the scene, but was apprehended by officers near his residence. Both men were transported to the hospital – the adult man with life-threatening injuries and the juvenile with minor injuries.

The juvenile was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. This case is being investigated by homicide detectives.