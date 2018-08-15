ODU’s State of the University Address scheduled for August 22

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University announced President John R. Broderick will deliver his 11th State of the University Address on August 22 at 8 a.m.

Broderick will give the address in front of an audience in the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Broderick, who began his presidency in 2008, will review University highlights and preview initiatives during the annual event.

More than 1,300 business and community leaders, as well as ODU staff members, are expected to attend, according to a school press release.

The University’s public and private funding has increased by over $800 million during Broderick’s tenure.

More than 50,000 students have graduated from the school under Broderick’s watch, with a record for highest graduation rate being set in 2017.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, with breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.

To RSVP, or to learn more information, contact the Office of Community Engagement at 757-683-5759.