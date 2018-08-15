Norfolk Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to the 800 block of Bagnall Road for a gunshot disturbance call around 8:50 p.m. last night.

When police got there they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 700 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.

There is no currently no information regarding suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.