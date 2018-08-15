Two injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday around 8 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent. Police initially said one person of unknown age has been taken to a local hospital

Authorities later said they located a second victim, also of unknown age, that was injured in the same area. This victim was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as detectives investigate.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

