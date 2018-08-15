New date set for Congressional debate after Rep. Scott Taylor pulls out

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Congressman Scott Taylor has rescheduled the first debate between himself and Democratic nominee Elaine Luria after announcing Monday that he was pulling out of an upcoming debate hosted by WHRO.

The new date for the first debate is expected to be October 30. The debate will be moderated by the Central Business District Association (CBDA) and will take place at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach at 11:30 a.m.

According to a release by Taylor’s team, they have “provided dates and times to the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for additional dates. Confirmation from his opponent is needed.”

Taylor pulled out of of a WHRO-hosted debate, which was expected to be held October 23, after claiming that a reporter, Paul Bibeau, “who has written, and in part, is helping to organize the debate is a rabid anti-Scott Taylor attacker online and even called Trump supporters “thumbless imbeciles.”