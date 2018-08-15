Neptune Festival’s Sand Sculpting Championship to welcome competitors from 11 countries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 32 sculptors from 11 countries will be on hand at the Neptune Festival’s International Sand Sculpting Championship on the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The festival features a three-day building process from September 28 – September 30, with viewings lasting until October 7.

11 countries, including Russia, Latvia, Italy and Czech Republic will compete at one of the world’s largest sand sculpting competitions.

This is one of the most popular events of the Neptune Festival’s Annual Boardwalk weekend.

Spectators can enjoy the views under a massive tent along the oceanfront, as well as a meet and greet with the sculptors, photo opportunities and live music.

Here are dates and times for the upcoming event:

Friday & Saturday, Sept 28 – 29: 9AM-11PM

Sunday, Sept 30 : 9AM-9PM

Mon-Sun, Oct 1-7: 10AM-6PM

Admission is only $5, and children under 12 are free with an accompanying adult.

The Land of Sand’s entrance is at 7th Street on the boardwalk.