Multiple tires slashed along Norfolk street, cops looking for suspects

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating vandalism along Quincy Street and Bill Street. Neighbors woke up to slashed tires, and at least seven cars have been reported to police.

Residents in the area think it happened overnight. Many told News 3 they woke up to police knocking on their door, asking if they knew about the damage done to their cars. Along one side of Quincy Street almost every car sat with one or two flats.

David Gibson said he came out to find a puncture mark in one tire of his SUV and both driver's side tires completely flat. Gibson looked through surveillance video but could not see any activity because of the camera's direction.

James Wells woke up and saw both his vehicles had flats. He quickly put donuts in their place and brought the tires to the shop, but said someone else's disregard for his property is going to cost him at least $500 out-of-pocket.

Residents told News 3 they saw as many as 12 to 15 cars with flats Wednesday morning.

Residents think kids are responsible and hope at least one person is caught and charged so maybe that lesson will deter others from wreaking havoc on the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.