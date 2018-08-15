Meet the forgotten Bama boy having a preseason to remember for Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - During a training camp practice, Redskins receiver Cam Sims sported shoes that sparkle.

"It has some glitter on them, so I knew I could do some work in these," Sims said smiling during an interview with News 3.

Measured at 6-foot-5, the rookie receiver should not need a Nike swoosh that shimmers to stand out. Yet, somehow, Sims slipped through the cracks.

"I don’t know why he didn’t get drafted," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden explained of the player his franchise signed in May.

Of the five former University of Alabama players on the roster, Sims is the only one to sign with the 'Skins as an undrafted free agent. Not nearly as decorated as his Bama brethren, including first round draft picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Sims struggled with an opportunity and an injury in college.

After a torn ACL, he couldn't run. And his team's offense? Alabama loved to run, as Alabama rarely passed to anyone other than future first round draft pick Calvin Ridley.

"That’s what made me miss the game, and really love the game," Sims explained. "Because I couldn’t be out there with my brothers, that was the most frustrating time ever - when I was hurt and couldn’t do anything."

"He wasn’t that productive," Gruden admitted of Sims' college career - a tenure that saw him catch just two touchdown passes in four seasons. "[Alabama] had a couple of good wide outs there, they had a good running game, you know so sometimes they get lost with all the great players that they have over there, but he’s been great here."

Since leading the team with 74 receiving yards in the Redskins' preseason opener at New England, Sims is gaining reps as the Redskins lose receivers. Second-year receiver Robert Davis is done for the season with his leg injury, while Josh Doctson and Brian Quick have each missed practice time with minor issues.

"When a guy goes down, we don’t have much of a drop-off in the receiver room," Sims noted. "When we lose someone, another man steps up and he can do the job he was doing."

"He’s making a serious push to make this football team," Gruden revealed. "Another good showing Thursday night and another one the following week; I think he’s got a good chance."

Sims' flashy hands appear to be working as well as his shiny shoes.