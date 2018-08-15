Man arrested in connection with Portsmouth man’s homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a man’s homicide.

After an investigation, detectives identified 26-year-old Tommie L. Banks of Portsmouth as the suspect in the death of 46-year-old Tommie Lamont Reynolds. Banks has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives with the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the Street Crimes Unit found Banks and took him into custody without incident shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, August 14 around 1:49 a.m., police received a call requesting police and medical assistance to the 3500 block of Floyd Street for a man who had been shot. Officers arrived to find Reynolds suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the hours after the shooting, officers were in the area to show their support and offer counseling to the victim’s family members and neighbors during one of their R.E.S.E.T. Walks.

Banks is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth City Jail.

