James City County Police charge dog groomer with animal cruelty

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — 30-year-old Kimberly Martin has reportedly been charged with animal cruelty in James City County by police.

Police said that owners of a 13-year-old Pekingese and poodle mix took their dog to a mobile grooming service where Martin was working when the incident allegedly happened.

After about a half an hour of being groomed, the dog allegedly had trouble breathing and its tongue turned purple. Police say this is when the owners took the dog to a vet, where it was determined that it had broken ribs, bruising, a hemorrhage in one eye and a swollen larynx.

No further information was provided by James City County Police.