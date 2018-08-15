Heritage Humane Society halves adult pet adoption fees

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Heritage Humane Society hopes to “Clear the Shelters” by halving its adult pet adoption fees for an adoption event.

Starting August 14 and running through August 18, all pet adoption fees, which include spaying and neutering surgery, deworming, all basic vaccines, a microchip and more, will all be reduced to half price.

Adult dogs (9 months and older): $87.50

Senior dogs (10 years and over): $75.00

Adult cats (9 months and older): $37.50

Senior cats (10 years and older): $25.00

The HHS’ Adoption Center is open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on the Clear the Shelters Adoption Event, click here.