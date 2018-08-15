Gov. Northam set to be Grand Marshal at Michelin GT Challenge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam will be this year’s Grand Marshal at the upcoming Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway in Richmond August 17-19.

“It’s always fun to shift the gear and sit on the driver’s side, Thanks @ShaeRacing for the pointers-looking forward tomy duties as Grand Marshal @VirNow this weekend!” said Northam at an event to promote the race, where he got the chance to drive a race car with racer Shea Holbrook.

The Michelin GT Challenge IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will feature several support series including the Biscuitville Grand Prix for the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.

The Michelin GT Challenge is the International Motor Sports Associations (IMSA) only mid-Atlantic stop in the premier North American sports car racing series.

