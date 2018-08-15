For the sake of your health, don’t waste vacation days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A new study shows that people living in Colorado, Arizona and here in Virginia take the most vacation time from work.

Still, over half of Americans still report leaving unused vacation days.

One group found that Americans used 17 vacation days, which is the most time off since 2010.

There is still a gap in the number of people who end up wasting some of those precious days off.

That can end of being a big deal when it comes to your health. Doctors are finding people who take more vacations see real health benefits.

That includes fewer heart attacks, fewer bouts of depression and more productivity at work, which leads to less stress.

Don't focus on one long trip but rather shorter more frequent trips spread throughout the year.

Avoid the feeling of disappointment when you return by giving yourself buffer time before going back to work.

If doing a lot of activities in a place you've never been stresses you out - don't do it, it’s okay to go back to the same familiar place you went last year, if that's what makes you happy.

If money is holding you back from going on vacation, still take the days and opt for a stay-cation.

Here in Hampton Roads there are plenty of places to visit that are free or low budget, including the beach.