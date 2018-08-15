Five displaced in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews responded to the 500 block of Denver Ave in reference to a call at 2:44 a.m., which reported a car fire.

The vehicle on fire extended to the house, according to authorities.

Five residents are currently displaced, three adults and two children, including a 4-year-old boy and 2-month-old girl.

All occupants evacuated safely, but are displaced due to the damage of the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.