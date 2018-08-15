× First Warning Forecast: Drying Up And Heating Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

More heat, and less rain this afternoon. Temperatures are currently in the upper 80s and low 90s but once you add in the humidity we are feeling like the mid to upper 90s. High pressure is building in keeping the rain and storms away for the afternoon. There is a slight 10% chance of showers that could pop up but majority of us will stay dry.

Expect more heat and humidity for the end of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s on Thursday and into the mid 90s on Friday. With more humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to 100+. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday with another slim chance for a shower. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with a chance for scattered showers/storms by late Friday afternoon to evening.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. It will still be humid but highs will slip into the upper 80s this weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co, NC

Tropical Update

Subtropical Depression strengthens into Subtropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto is centered about 695 miles SE of the Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving north at 8 mph. A turn toward the NNE is expected later today, and a faster NE motion is expected by late Thursday and should continue through early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. The system is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday.

11:00 AM AST Wed Aug 15

Location: 38.1°N 46.0°W

Moving: N at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

