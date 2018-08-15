First Warning Forecast: Brace yourselves for triple-digit heat
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow:Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Subtropical Depression strengthens into Subtropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto is centered about 630 miles SE of the Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving north-northeast at 10 mph. A faster NE motion is expected by late Thursday and should continue through early Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. The system is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday.
11:00 PM AST Wed Aug 15
Location: 39.7°N 45.1°W
Moving: NNE at 10 mph
Min pressure: 1008 mb
Max sustained: 40 mph
A tropical wave located about 850 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. Slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. By early next week, however, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for any significant development to occur when the system will be moving over the eastern Caribbean Sea.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low: (10%)
* Formation chance through 5 days…low: (20%)
Meteorologist April Loveland
