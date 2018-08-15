× First Warning Forecast: Brace yourselves for triple-digit heat

High pressure will continue to build in tonight into the end of the work week. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Another hot and dry day Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Just a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower.

Expect more heat and humidity for the end of the work week.Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for a scattered shower or storm by Friday afternoon. We are giving it a 25 percent chance.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. It will still be humid but temperatures will be in the 80s.

The unsettled weather with carry into the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow:Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Subtropical Depression strengthens into Subtropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto is centered about 630 miles SE of the Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving north-northeast at 10 mph. A faster NE motion is expected by late Thursday and should continue through early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. The system is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday.

11:00 PM AST Wed Aug 15

Location: 39.7°N 45.1°W

Moving: NNE at 10 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

A tropical wave located about 850 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. Slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. By early next week, however, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for any significant development to occur when the system will be moving over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low: (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low: (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

