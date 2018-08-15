FBI looking for man as part of child sexual exploitation investigation

WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released images of a man as part of a sexual exploitation investigation its working.

Officials with the FBI want to know the man’s name and have released the images in this story across the country in hopes of finding John Doe 40.

The Bureau believes that John Doe 40 could have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The video depicting John Doe 40 is believed to have been produced before October 2017, said the FBI.

John Doe 40 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old. He appears to be heavyset with dark colored hair.

John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest

American Embassy or Consulate.

No further information was released by the FBI.