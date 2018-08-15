Every teacher in this Kentucky school district was gifted $100 for school supplies by an anonymous donor

As teachers in a northern Kentucky school district headed back to work on Monday, they were in for a surprise.

The Pendleton County School District posted this image on Facebook of the teachers on Monday.

Quite often teachers have to dip in their own pockets to buy necessities for their classrooms, but this year all 143 teachers in the Pendleton County school district were gifted $100 to use for supplies.

All thanks to an anonymous donation of $14,300 to the school district.

district spokesperson told CNN affiliate WLWT that the teachers were surprised and touched by the much-needed donation as they embark on the new school year.