Clamboree to benefit Chesapeake Bay Foundation September 15

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. – This year’s Clamboree event proceeds will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Participants can enjoy seafood, live music and stunning views all while supporting a worthy cause.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at the Island House Restaurant.

Oysters on the half shell, all you can eat clams, and a crab cake dinner will be available at the Clamboree for $65 per person.

“The Clamboree is our way of saying thank you to our Chesapeake Bay and Seaside waters while enjoying the delicious clams and oysters that help keep them clean,” CBF Virginia Voices Outreach Coordinator Jay Ford said in a press release.

