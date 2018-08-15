Cause of Suffolk warehouse fire still under investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a commercial fire at the Pacorini Global Warehouse in the 100 block of Industrial Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The call originated as a fire alarm with water flow from a sprinkler at 2:13 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the warehouse to find moderate smoke coming from one of the facility’s back doors and immediately began an interior search.

The fire was contained to two large lumber packing crates with the sprinkler system active in the immediate area. Firefighters conducted a secondary search of the building after extinguishing the fire. The affected crates were removed from the warehouse.

The fire was called under control at 2:34 p.m. No evacuations were required, and no one was injured.

Crews remained at the scene to ventilate the building. The Norfolk Fire Department provided mutual aid with a fan truck.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.