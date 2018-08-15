California family makes cute back to school video that goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first day back to school isn't always as exciting for kids as it is for parents.

One family put together a cute video to mark the occasion — and it's going viral.

This is the Arnold family from Porter Ranch, California.

Parents David and Julie can be seen dancing and singing their own words to the tune of "Everybody Rejoice" from the hit movie "The wiz" as they get 11-year-old Ashlyn and 13-year-old Anna Grace ready for their first day of school.

The family says it took them two days to put the video together.

David is a comedian and writer for Netflix's Fuller House.

It's now been viewed more than 24-thousand times on Instagram.