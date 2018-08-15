Alleged Virginia Beach flasher allowed to travel, visit ailing grandfather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An MMA fighter who faces charges for allegedly exposing himself to women at a Virginia Beach shopping center will be allowed to visit his grandfather in Atlanta who is very sick.

Officials with Virginia Beach Police confirmed that a judge granted 24-year-old Imani Immanuel Smith permission to visit his ailing grandfather and to also transport his grandmother to Virginia.

Officials with VBPD said that the Commonwealth objected to the request granted by the judge that allows Smith to travel to Georgia from August 29 to September 3.

Smith will be in court next on September 26.

It is not known what illness the grandfather has or why his grandmother is being transported to Virginia.

