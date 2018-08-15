Aldi to open newest Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Aldi’s newest location – and its fifth store in Virginia Beach – is set to open Thursday, August 23.

The new store, located on Thalia Road, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m., followed by the company’s Golden Ticket giveaway that offers gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.

According to a release by Aldi, the newest Virginia Beach store is part of an effort to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. Aldi currently has nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states, and serves more than 40 million customers each month.