MANTEO, N.C. – A group of participants in Manteo’s Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament reeled in the catch of a lifetime Tuesday.

A fisher on the “Builders Choice” caught a 911-pound blue marlin off the Oregon Inlet.

According to National Geographic, blue marlins can weigh up to 1,985 pounds and can get as long as 14 feet, but average sizes tend closer to 200 to 400 pounds and 11 feet long.