Will proposed surf park and entertainment venue work at Virginia Beach Oceanfront? City leaders to get update

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A proposed entertainment venue and surf park could dramatically change the Oceanfront. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders will be getting an update on the proposal.

The city chose Venture Realty Group to design and build the year-round complex, known as The Wave, at the old Dome Site between 18th and 20th Streets.

The complex would include apartments, retail and restaurants, a cinema, office space, a concert venue, parking, and a surf park.

The developer and the Virginia Beach Development Authority asked for several studies to be conducted to see if the project is feasible. On Tuesday, the results of the studies will be presented. They examined how successful the concert venue and surf park would be, the potential for retail, how other businesses would be impacted, how the apartments and office space would fit in, and what’s needed to address parking.

