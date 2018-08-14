Va. Beach introducing #9PMRoutine after increase in larcenies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is introducing the social media campaign after an uptick in larcenies in the city recently.
According to officials with the city, #9PMRoutine helps promote safer habits among residents to prevent unnecessary thefts from cars and homes.
“We hope this will encourage residents to become more vigilant. The #9PMRoutine reminder will be posted on Twitter every night,” said the department in a statement.
So how does the program work?
Set an alarm on your smartphone, watch or other devices to remind yourself to do the following:
- Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from your vehicle
- Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked
- Check that all house and property exterior doors and garage doors are locked
- Turn on exterior lights
- Check in every night @VBPD