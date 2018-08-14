Va. Beach introducing #9PMRoutine after increase in larcenies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is introducing the social media campaign after an uptick in larcenies in the city recently.

According to officials with the city, #9PMRoutine helps promote safer habits among residents to prevent unnecessary thefts from cars and homes.

“We hope this will encourage residents to become more vigilant. The #9PMRoutine reminder will be posted on Twitter every night,” said the department in a statement.

So how does the program work?

Set an alarm on your smartphone, watch or other devices to remind yourself to do the following: