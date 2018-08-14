× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity

More heat but lower rain chances… Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s this morning with mostly sunny skies. A few extra clouds will build this afternoon with highs warming into the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound.

Highs will return to near 90 tomorrow afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the mix. Rain chances will be slim with the highest chance for the southern Outer Banks.

Expect more heat and humidity for the end of the work week. Highs will warm into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. With more humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday and early Friday. Clouds will build later Friday with a chance for showers/storms later Friday.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. It will still be humid but highs will slip into the upper 80s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 14th

1953 Hurricane Barbara: Strong Winds Gusts Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

1975 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co

2004 F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co, F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

We are watching a non-tropical low pressure system located about 700 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Environmental conditions are forecast to become somewhat more conducive for some subtropical or tropical development by Wednesday. The system is forecast to move NE over the colder waters of the North Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which should limit any additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

