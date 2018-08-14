The latest tech helping to find missing adults and children on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Project Lifesaver is a program through local law enforcement agencies that uses technology to find people who, because of medical conditions like Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, Autism or traumatic brain injury, may wander from home.

We talk with the program coordinator from the Newport News Sheriff's office about how it works and see the latest tech they have on hand to help. For more information about the program and upcoming events where you can support the effort, visit nnsheriff.org.