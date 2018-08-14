Teen charged with animal cruelty after dog found inside vehicle at Busch Gardens parking lot

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old teen has been charged with multiple charges, including animal cruelty, after allegedly leaving a pit bull in his car with the windows up.

James City County officials say an officer was flagged down about a dog locked in a vehicle in the Busch Gardens France parking lot around 5 p.m. on Monday.

This is when the officer allegedly found a young pit bull in distress inside a vehicle that was not running and had the windows closed.

Officials say that after the responding officer utilized his car door opening tool, the teen approached the car and confronted the officer.

After initially speaking with the officer, the teen allegedly tried to walk away and the officer then tried to detain him. During the officer’s attempt to detain the teen, the 17-year-old also reportedly turned around to strike the officer, leading to a struggle as the officer was taking him into custody.

Both the suspect and the officer received minor injuries because of the struggle.

The 17-year-old was brought to the Merrimac Detention Center for Assault on LEO, Possession of Marijuana and Animal Cruelty. Animal Control responded and took custody of the dog, according to officials.