Swimming advisory issued for one Ocean View beach

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory Tuesday for the beach at 10th View in Ocean View.

Samples taken showed bacteria results exceeded safe levels.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.